DB Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $2.24 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.19. 67,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $252.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

