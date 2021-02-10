DB Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $1.39 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

SDY traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,927. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $110.82.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

