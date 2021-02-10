DaVita (DVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect DaVita to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DVA opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $125.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average of $99.75.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

