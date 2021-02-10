Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $110.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $118.96 and last traded at $118.44, with a volume of 15973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.42.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.44.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $15,248,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,307,527 shares of company stock valued at $229,153,779. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,173,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3,927.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

