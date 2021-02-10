Darryl J. Fess Sells 7,500 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,138. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

