Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 7,171.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,978 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.