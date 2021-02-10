Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $49.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

NYSE DNMR opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $62.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

