Danaos (DAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter.

NYSE DAC opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. Danaos has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $35.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

