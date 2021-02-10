Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Raised by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.4% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 105,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 60.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $237.71. 11,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,931. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.80. The company has a market cap of $168.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

