Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 104,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,625. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

