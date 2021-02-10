Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 907,574 shares of company stock valued at $23,512,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 152,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,209,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $42.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.