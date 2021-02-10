Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 5,495 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 654,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,002,000 after acquiring an additional 241,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.54. 71,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,152.28, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $86.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

