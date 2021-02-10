Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 2,860 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRTX stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

