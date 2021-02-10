CureVac’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 10th (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac’s (NASDAQ:CVAC) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 10th. CureVac had issued 13,333,333 shares in its initial public offering on August 14th. The total size of the offering was $213,333,328 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of CureVac’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVAC. Credit Suisse Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Get CureVac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.92. CureVac has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $151.80.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CureVac will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.