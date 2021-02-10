CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CTS (NYSE:CTS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.89 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. CTS has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Get CTS alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.