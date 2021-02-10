Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.56 Million

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 66.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $5.56 million and $107,322.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00058585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.16 or 0.01130864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.31 or 0.05548616 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00019425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00045107 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00032662 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

CVA is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

