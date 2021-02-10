CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 99,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $138,519.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $178,530.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,508.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,698 shares of company stock worth $700,368. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CryoLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

CRY opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.95, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

