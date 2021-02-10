Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.60-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38. Crown also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.60-6.80 EPS.

CCK traded up $4.92 on Wednesday, reaching $97.65. 27,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.38.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

