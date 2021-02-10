Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.60-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38. Crown also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.60-6.80 EPS.
CCK traded up $4.92 on Wednesday, reaching $97.65. 27,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.80.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Crown
Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.
