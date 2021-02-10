CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.46.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,197,923 shares of company stock worth $223,610,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.72. 1,860,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.38. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

