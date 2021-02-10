CROAT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. CROAT has a market cap of $191,848.88 and $8.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CROAT has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 78% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,285,571 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

