CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CRH from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale raised CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.37.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $47.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

