Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to $0.90 at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $0.65 to $0.90 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CWEGF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crew Energy from $0.65 to $1.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Crew Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.68.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.