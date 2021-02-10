Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 417,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.8% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 191,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 49,260 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 32,755 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

