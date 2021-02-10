Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €2.50 Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.50 ($2.94) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ISP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.20 ($2.59).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.