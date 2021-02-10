Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) to Issue $0.36 Interim Dividend

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$14.50.

About Credit Corp Group

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing Â- Australia and New Zealand, Debt Ledger Purchasing Â- United States, and Consumer Lending Â- Australia and New Zealand.

