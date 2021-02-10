Creative Planning Purchases New Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,726,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,443 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,331,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,745,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $70.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Truist raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.