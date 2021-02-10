Creative Planning Has $997,000 Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,918,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,975,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,510,000 after buying an additional 362,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 65.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,084 shares of company stock worth $334,410. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

