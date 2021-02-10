Creative Planning Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lennar were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

