Creative Planning Buys 379 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,261,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $400.28 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $414.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.27.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

