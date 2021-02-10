Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 109.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after buying an additional 349,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 161,584 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHG opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

