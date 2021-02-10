Creative Planning Acquires 17,901 Shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Shares of TPH opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.