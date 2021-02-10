Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Nuance Communications comprises about 1.7% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $4,284,022.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 531,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,139,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,712 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 491.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NUAN. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

