Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Buys New Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirova bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,222.36. 260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,209.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,182.15. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,297.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.30 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

