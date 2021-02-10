Cowen Lowers Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Price Target to $45.00

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RDS.A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. ABN Amro raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

RDS.A stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

