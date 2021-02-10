Cowen Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $229.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $213.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.69.

TTWO stock opened at $200.31 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

