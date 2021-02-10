Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $322.04 Average PT from Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.00.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $7.68 on Friday, hitting $360.33. 20,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.12 and a 200 day moving average of $307.45. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $369.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $319,566.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,570,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $423,560,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,689,000 after acquiring an additional 528,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after acquiring an additional 226,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $54,002,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

