Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bayern Anna Von purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

