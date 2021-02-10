Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Trading 11.4% Higher

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $4.77. 2,370,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 571% from the average session volume of 353,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRVS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.
The stock has a market cap of $133.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVS)
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.
Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.