Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Trading 11.4% Higher

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $4.77. 2,370,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 571% from the average session volume of 353,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRVS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $133.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

