Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Corning worth $19,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $67,269,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Corning by 2,112.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 584,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Corning by 52.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 310,890 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,157. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 185.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

