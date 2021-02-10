CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -16.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust to earn ($0.51) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -39.2%.

Shares of CORR stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. 2,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,769. The company has a market cap of $113.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a current ratio of 24.26. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $47.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CORR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

