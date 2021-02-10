Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 5,398 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Enbridge by 33.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,481 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Enbridge by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,599 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $22,750,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 15.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,343,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,021,000 after acquiring an additional 713,571 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

