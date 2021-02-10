Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $10.08 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 524.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 679,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $55.09. 27,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

