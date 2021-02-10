Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.68. 95,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

