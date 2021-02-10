Contrasting TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) & Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Capital has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Rand Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.1% of Rand Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Rand Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Rand Capital $2.72 million 15.16 -$2.29 million N/A N/A

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rand Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Rand Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Rand Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A N/A Rand Capital 85.66% 2.16% 1.77%

Summary

Rand Capital beats TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Company Profile

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc. and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. It invest companies having EBITDA up to $5 million. The firm Follow-on investment(s) up to a targeted maximum of $2 million to $3 million total per company. The firm frequently participate three investment round. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

