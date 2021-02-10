Contrasting root9B (OTCMKTS:RTNB) & Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

root9B (OTCMKTS:RTNB) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get root9B alerts:

87.4% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of root9B shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

root9B has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for root9B and Huron Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score root9B 0 0 0 0 N/A Huron Consulting Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Huron Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.80%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than root9B.

Profitability

This table compares root9B and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets root9B N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group -0.37% 10.12% 4.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares root9B and Huron Consulting Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio root9B N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group $965.47 million 1.36 $41.74 million $2.74 20.92

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than root9B.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats root9B on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About root9B

root9B Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services. Its Business Advisory Solutions segment offers anti-money laundering (AML) operational, investigative, and remediation services, as well as AML risk advisory and consulting services in the areas of risk, data, organizational change, and cyber. This segment also conducts high-end investigations with expertise in services ranging from complex financial crime and intellectual property issues to conduct anti-bribery investigations or due diligence on a potential partner or customer. root9B Holdings, Inc. serves Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, and governmental entities. The company was formerly known as root9B Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to root9B Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. root9B Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The company's Education segment offers consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial and operational excellence, student success, research administration, and regulatory compliance for higher education institutions and academic medical centers. Its Business Advisory segment provides capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services; technology and analytic solutions that enable organizations to manage their financial performance, operational efficiency, and client or stakeholder experience; and strategic solutions to pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. This segment provides its services to large and middle market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, lending institutions, law firms, investment banks, and private equity firms. The company serves the aerospace, automotive, energy and utilities, financial services, government, life sciences, logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, retail and consumer products, technology, media, and telecommunications industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for root9B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for root9B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.