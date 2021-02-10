Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.62.

NYSE STZ opened at $233.80 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.