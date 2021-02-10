Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $233.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.62.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.