Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,387,000 after purchasing an additional 298,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after purchasing an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,832,000 after purchasing an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 271,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,111,000 after purchasing an additional 72,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.