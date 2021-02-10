Condor Capital Management Buys 5,450 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,068 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $243.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $245.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.63.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

