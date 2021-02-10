Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 150,152 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. Concho Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Concho Resources Company Profile

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

